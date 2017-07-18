APAL welcomes new Global Development Director

APAL is excited to announce the appointment of Andrew Hooke to the newly-created role of Director Global Development.

Reporting to the CEO Phil Turnbull, Andrew will be responsible for growing APAL’s commercial business globally and opening up opportunities for growers to reap the benefits of emerging brand and export markets.

“APAL exists to deliver value to Australian growers and is moving towards a single operation bringing together its global and domestic, commercial and non-commercial activities,” Phil said.

“The emerging global market for branded varieties provides growers with potential new opportunities for specialised brand programs and global export activity. APAL is in a unique position in the global market to manage brands and enable and support growers to reap the future benefits of these emerging prospects. Andrew will lead this work”

Currently General Manager of Group Procurement and Shared Services with the Australia’s largest dairy food company Devondale Murray Goulburn, Andrew previously held the role of acting General Manager China. He has worked across Food, IT, Manufacturing, Marketing and International Trade sectors for companies both locally and internationally, including National Foods (Executive Director Asia and General Manager New Zealand), Asia Detpak packaging and Ernst and Young Consulting.

“Andrew’s considerable experience managing businesses in transition will be invaluable as APAL moves to implement its new strategy and realise its goals of delivering greater value and opportunity for growers,” Phil said.

“Andrew and his team will represent APAL globally, building upon APAL’s global commercial relationships; managing APAL’s intellectual property, including the APAL-owned Pink Lady® trademark, in the Australian and global markets; providing global export and brand strategy for the benefit of Australian growers; and implementing best-practice management practices within APAL.

Andrew describes himself as a strategic and practical thinker, team player and positive leader who thrives on rolling up his sleeves and tackling challenge and complexity to deliver results.

“I am excited by the opportunity to work in a complex organisation, with global stakeholders and relationships and a clear and exciting strategy,” he said. “I am very much looking forward to working with Phil Turnbull and the staff at APAL and I’m sure we will make a great team.”

Andrew will start at APAL in early October.